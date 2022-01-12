Paytm's Payments revenue expected to be at $140 mn in March quarter: Sharma

Digital financial services firm Paytm's revenue from payment revenue is expected to be at $140 mn in March quarter, in the current quarter with a growth of 50-60 per cent, stated Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Sharma said the company is building credit as the next line of business and it has crossed number of loans issued by NBFCs.

Sharma added that the contribution margin from the payments business is around 10%.

"This quarter, we are talking about US$100 million (Rs 739) crore revenue from payments," stated Sharma.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 07:07 PM IST