Paytm's gross merchant volume hits Rs 1,469 bn in Q1FY22, up 100% YoY

Domestic digital payments and financial services platform Paytm has filed for a Rs 16,600 crore IPO, which is touted to be India's largest market debut.

The company filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus on Friday, which gave insights into how the company is growing.

One of the factors that stood out was Paytm's Gross Merchant Volume is growing at a phenomenal rate, over a 100% growth in just one year. Paytm's GMV hit Rs 1,469 billion in Q1FY22, which was Rs 697 billion in the first quarter of FY21. In the whole of FY21, Paytm's GMV stood at Rs 4,033 billion - highest in the payments industry as per Redseer.

In its DRHP, the company defines GMV as "the rupee value of total payments made to merchants through transactions on our app, through Paytm Payment Instruments or through our payment solutions, over a period. It excludes any consumer-to-consumer payment service such as money transfers".