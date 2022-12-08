Paytm's board of directors to consider share buyback

According to a regulatory filing, online payment firm Paytm has called a meeting of the board of directors to consider a buyback of equity shares.
The startup has cited its liquidity and financial position to prpose that a buyback will benefit the shareholders, and will convey the final decision by December 13th.
