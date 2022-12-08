e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPaytm's board of directors to consider share buyback

Paytm's board of directors to consider share buyback

The outcome of the meeting will be conveyed to exchanges by December 13th, 2022.

According to a regulatory filing, online payment firm Paytm has called a meeting of the board of directors to consider a buyback of equity shares.

The startup has cited its liquidity and financial position to prpose that a buyback will benefit the shareholders, and will convey the final decision by December 13th.

