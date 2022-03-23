Paytm UPI users stand a chance to win RRR movie vouchers for just Re. 1.

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading digital payments and financial services company, today announced an exciting UPI- based offer that will give movie lovers a chance to win Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer-RRR movie vouchers.

Paytm users can win free RRR movie vouchers upto Rs 150 from March 21 to March 27 by making an instant money transfer of Rs 1 through Paytm UPI to 9711656565. These vouchers can then be redeemed by users while booking RRR movie tickets through the Paytm app.

All they have to do is enter the voucher promo code while booking the ticket on the Paytm app. Paytm spokesperson said, “We strive to drive high adoption and acceptance of digital

payments in India and with our payment instruments, we hope to empower more users in their financial journey.

Paytm UPI makes way for superfast and secure money transfers. Given our users’ love for movies, we want to show gratitude with the new UPI offer for RRR movie vouchers.”

RRR is among the most awaited Indian movies, which is slated for its worldwide release on March 25, 2022. The magnum opus, directed by SS Rajamouli features a star- studded cast of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran and Ray Stevenson.

Besides movie tickets, Paytm also allows users to seamlessly book flight tickets, bus tickets, train tickets, event tickets and metro tickets from its app. Users can easily pay for such bookings through a host of Paytm payment instruments such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Net banking and debit; credit cards. Existing users can leverage their Paytm Payments Bank while new users can use their other bank accounts to create UPI handles on the Paytm app.

How to create a UPI ID on Paytm app:

● Download Paytm from iOS App Store (Apple users) or Google Play Store

(Android users)

● Enter mobile number registered with bank

● An SMS will be sent from this number for verification

● Select bank name from the list of banks that will be presented and account

details will be automatically fetched

● First-time users will be asked to set up a UPI PIN and they will need debit card

details for setting this up

● UPI ID will be successfully created after these steps are completed

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 03:49 PM IST