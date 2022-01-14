Paytm shares rebound after all-time low; settles up 8%

Shares of Paytm rebounded, after a sharp fall in the past few sessions.

The shares hit an all-time low of Rs 1,000 and ended 8.2 per cent up at Rs 1,116 per share.

In its latest report, Brokerage house Macquarie has reduced its target price for the share to Rs 900 from Rs 1,200.

Paytm's parent company One97 Communications' total market capitalisation is worth Rs 72,350 crore, according to NSE data.

