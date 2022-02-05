Paytm Q3 results: Consolidated loss stands at Rs 778.5 cr, revenue up 88% to Rs 1,456.1 cr

Digital payments and financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 778.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

The company had registered a loss of Rs 535.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to financial results of the company filed at the BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Paytm, however, increased by about 88 per cent to Rs 1,456.1 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 772 crore it posted in the December 2020 quarter.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 11:39 AM IST