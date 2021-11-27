Paytm Q2 results: Revenue from operations up by 64% to Rs 10.9 bn

Paytm today announced its second quarter earnings report. The digital payments and financial services platform saw its revenue from operations grow by 64 percent Y-o-Y to Rs 10.9 billion in Q2 FY 2022, driven by 52 percent growth in non-UPI payment volumes (GMV) and more than 3 times growth in financial services and other revenue.

FY 2022 is up by 33 percent Y-o-Y to 57.4 million and the trajectory has continued in October 2021 with 63 million MTUs, growth of 35 percent Y-o-Y compared to 47 million MTUs in October 2020. The Monthly GMV per Transacting User for Q2 FY 2022 grew 55 percent Y-o-Y to Rs 11,369.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 07:09 PM IST