Paytm Payments Bank set to change leadership

Mumbai: Paytm Payments Bank is boosting its leadership by bringing in seasoned professionals from the banking and financial services sectors as the nation advances towards the digitalization of the entire banking sector and paperless transactions. According to sources, Deependra Singh Rathore has been appointed by the bank as the interim chief executive officer (CEO), in addition to his position as chief product and technology officer.

Satish Gupta, who is the bank's CEO, is set to retire in October. It will announce the name of the new full-time CEO after receiving regulatory approval.

Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson said, "We are focused on bringing the best of technology-driven banking to drive financial inclusion. As we continue our journey, we are excited to strengthen our leadership team and have seasoned experts from banking and financial services join us."

The bank is tackling problems at scale using technology-driven solutions in order to seize opportunities in India's digital banking industry. Further, in strengthening its operations for scale, it has appointed Sunil Chander Sharma, a former IRS officer, as chief operating officer (COO).

As the COO, he would oversee the functions of customer support, retail operations, legal and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) and Human Resources and Administration.