Paytm offers cashback up to Rs 2,700 on LPG cylinder booking; users can book now, pay next month

Paytm today announced cashback and other rewards for LPG cylinder booking. New users can avail of '3 pe 2700 cashback offer' wherein they will get assured cashback of up to Rs 900 for the first booking for three consecutive months. Existing users will get an assured reward and up to 5000 cashback points on every booking, which can be redeemed for amazing deals and gift vouchers from top brands, according to a press release.



This ‘3 pe 2700’ cashback offer is applicable on cylinder booking of all thee major LPG companies – Indane, HP Gas, and BharatGas. Customers will also have an option to pay next month for cylinder booking by enrolling in Paytm Now Pay Later program known as Paytm Postpaid



How it works

All that a user needs to do is go to the ‘Book Gas Cylinder’ tab, select the gas provider, enter Mobile No./LPG ID/consumer no., and then make the payment using their preferred mode of payment such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, cards and net bankings. The cylinder is delivered to the registered address by the nearest gas agency.



Paytm Spokesperson said, “We aim to make utility payments seamless and fully digital for everyone in our country. Among all utilities, LPG cylinder booking is one of the most important recurring costs for Indian households. Over time we have observed massive growth in users who are now readily booking and paying for LPG cylinder refills online. With a host of new offers and an improved UI, we are aiming to reach new users and further increase repeat transactions from our existing users.”



Paytm started the ‘Book a Cylinder’ facility last year by partnering with HP Gas, followed by Indian Oil's Indane and Bharat Gas.