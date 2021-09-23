Paytm Money launches F&O Dashboard for retail investors

Paytm Money has launched an F&O dashboard in India. The dashboard offers tools that were previously available only to institutional level clients. Users can now easily find all data in the derivatives segment on a single tap and utilize it to make informed trading decisions, it said in a press release.

The derivatives segment dominates trading activity in India, accounting for nearly 95 percent of trading value on exchanges.

The F&O Dashboard offers comprehensive derivatives data to the users, and adds a layer of smart graphics, making the information very intuitive, it added.

Any information needed to make informed derivatives trades is available with a single click to the users. The interactive charts within the dashboard encourage the user to explore further thereby making it an educational process. The visual intelligence offered on top of comprehensive derivatives data makes the dashboard a very powerful tool for both first-time and veteran traders, it said.

Key features of the dashboard include option-chain for both stocks and indices, open interest analysis, option greeks, and heat-map for futures positioning.

If a user wants to look at Nifty Index options, she just needs to tap on the ‘Option Chain’ icon and it will display the Call and Put options at each strike. Similarly, the heat map helps investors understand the long/short positioning in each constituent of a particular index, and helps them identify stocks that are positioned in a particular direction.

The dashboard also offers performance of key global indices and institutional flow data thereby providing critical background information to the users.

Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money said, “The F&O Dashboard is a revolutionary offering from Paytm Money, which brings institutional level trading data and experience to the retail derivatives traders. Lack of access and information asymmetry are some of the leading causes for bad trading decisions, and we want to ensure that our users are empowered with the best tools to make better trades. We designed the F&O dashboard to be highly comprehensive, but also ensured that it is very intuitive to navigate. We are confident that this will become an indispensable tool for first time investors and experienced traders alike.”

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:33 AM IST