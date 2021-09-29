Paytm Mall announces its flagship event Maha Shopping Festival

Paytm Mall has announced its flagship event Maha Shopping Festival, which promises to be the top destination for shoppers looking for products across electronics, headphones, smartwatches, fashion, grocery items and more.

The Maha Shopping Festival will start from October 6, 2021 and will go on till October 15, 2021 and is supported by boAt.



The shopping festival is set to be one of the biggest ever with over 10 lakh styles, more than 10,000 brands, and over 40,000 sellers participating from across India. Users will also be able to avail Paytm Mall’s easy returns/ replacement services, free early access to top brands with authorised brand tags and faster delivery options. The company has also partnered with ICICI Bank for exclusive cashback deals on all debit & credit card transactions, it said in a press release.



The sale event will also see lucrative deals and cashbacks in smartwatches and healthcare devices like glucometer, blood pressure monitors, respiratory care, weighing scale, and health Monitors by Omron. The marquee sale event by Paytm Mall would also see upto 75 percent off and cashback offers on Home and Kitchen essentials.



Abhishek Rajan, COO at Paytm Mall said, “As every year, we are excited to bring the Maha Shopping Festival to our users during the festive season. This year Paytm Mall will have its best ever discounts and deals on offer across fashion, electronics, smartwear and more.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 05:22 PM IST