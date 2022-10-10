Paytm loan disbursals scale to 9.2 million in September Quarter | Reuters

According to the latest data from July-September the payment gateway Paytm’s loan distribution business continues to grow, with the number of loans disbursed during the quarter that ended September 2022 growing to 9.2 million. This makes it growth by 224 per cent on a year-on-year basis from 2.84 million last year.

According to the latest performing update filed with the stock exchange, in value terms, loan disbursements by Paytm saw a 482 per cent increase to Rs 7,313 crore from Rs 1,257 crore last year.

“With our subscription as a service model, the strong adoption of devices drives higher payment volumes and subscription revenues while increasing the funnel for our merchant loan distribution,” added the regulatory filing.

As part of its comprehensive payment offerings, Paytm Super App also continues to see heightened consumer engagement with average monthly transacting users (MTU) at 79.7 million in the quarter. There was also a 63 percent year-on-year increase in Paytm’s total merchant Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) which stood at Rs 3.18 lakh crore.

Paytm had, on August 5 this year, reported a consolidated loss of Rs 645.4 crore for April-June 2022, against a loss of Rs 382 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.