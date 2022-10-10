e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPaytm loan disbursals scale to 9.2 million in September Quarter

Paytm loan disbursals scale to 9.2 million in September Quarter

Number of loans disbursed by Paytm saw a 224 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis from 2.84 million last year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Paytm loan disbursals scale to 9.2 million in September Quarter | Reuters
Follow us on

According to the latest data from July-September the payment gateway Paytm’s loan distribution business continues to grow, with the number of loans disbursed during the quarter that ended September 2022 growing to 9.2 million. This makes it growth by 224 per cent on a year-on-year basis from 2.84 million last year.

According to the latest performing update filed with the stock exchange, in value terms, loan disbursements by Paytm saw a 482 per cent increase to Rs 7,313 crore from Rs 1,257 crore last year.

“With our subscription as a service model, the strong adoption of devices drives higher payment volumes and subscription revenues while increasing the funnel for our merchant loan distribution,” added the regulatory filing.

As part of its comprehensive payment offerings, Paytm Super App also continues to see heightened consumer engagement with average monthly transacting users (MTU) at 79.7 million in the quarter. There was also a 63 percent year-on-year increase in Paytm’s total merchant Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) which stood at Rs 3.18 lakh crore.

Paytm had, on August 5 this year, reported a consolidated loss of Rs 645.4 crore for April-June 2022, against a loss of Rs 382 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MetKonnect Women Entrepreneurship Conclave and Awards 2022

MetKonnect Women Entrepreneurship Conclave and Awards 2022

Paytm loan disbursals scale to 9.2 million in September Quarter

Paytm loan disbursals scale to 9.2 million in September Quarter

BMW India names Rediffusion as their lead creative agency

BMW India names Rediffusion as their lead creative agency

Rupee continues its freefall: Depreciates 39 paise to an all-time low 82.69 against US dollar in...

Rupee continues its freefall: Depreciates 39 paise to an all-time low 82.69 against US dollar in...

Opening Bell: Sensex tumbles 825 points Nifty fell 249 points amid weak global cues

Opening Bell: Sensex tumbles 825 points Nifty fell 249 points amid weak global cues