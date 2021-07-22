Paytm launches QR based bus ticket buying facility for KTCL Goa

Financial services platform Paytm today announced the launch of its contactless QR bus ticket buying facility for Kadamba Transport Corporation Ltd, Goa.

The new service will enable commuters to buy QR ticket on their Paytm mobile application that can be displayed to the conductors while traveling on buses, the company said in a release.



The tickets can be pre-booked using Paytm Wallet, UPI, net-banking, cards and have a one-hour validity.

The service was launched by J.L Carlos Almeida, chairman KTCL Panaji KTCL Bus station today.

"...KTCL is a great partner and we hope to take this relationship ahead & help commuters travel conveniently and book tickets on the go," said Abhay Sharma, chief business officer, Paytm.

The new feature will help over 90,000 riders using KTCL Bus services every day to book QR tickets, the release said. The QR code-based ticket service is already being used by Bus Rapid Transit Service in Ahmedabad and Rajkot, it added.