Paytm Insider launches employee welfare program

Paytm Insider has launched an employee welfare program that focuses on prioritizing and helping employees cope with the ever-changing environment, it said in a press statement.

Paytm Insider has partnered with Trijog-a mental health care and counselling organization-that will provide its employees with unlimited digital counselling and grievance management services by trained and qualified psychologists.

How it works

Employees can book appointments anonymously and free of cost by way of a special helpline set up for them as part of this association.

Employees are additionally encouraged to take all the time they need to adapt and recover, with flexible work hours and dependence on deadline-based performance being reduced to a bare minimum.

Employees are now entitled to a mental health day off to just relax if they feel overburdened or overwhelmed with their life situations, at any time they deem necessary - no questions asked. This will ensure the team gets a complete break from work and sufficient time to recuperate and spend time with their families, once a month.

Personal, professional issues

Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO, Paytm Insider, said, "The pandemic has significantly altered the way we function. With the work environment becoming mostly digital, remote working has also resulted in blurred lines between personal and professional lives of the workforce adding to their mental stress and woes. It is important to help employees handle their problems."

Arushi Sethi, Co-Founder CEO, Trijog, “Paytm Insider brought us on board for counselling - to help employees anonymously deal with any issues that they are facing in their personal or professional lives. We aim to create a safe, secure, trusted and high-empathy led space for them.”

Paytm Insider's Human Resources team has curated company-wide webinars and training sessions to understand where its employees stand in terms of burnout or fatigue, and use that information to improve their overall mental health.

Dipti Goel, Head-HR, Paytm Insider said, "The best thing about working with the Trijog team has been the ability to normalise and personalise the topics. It's been a collaborative ongoing effort."

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 02:17 PM IST