Paytm in talks with 10 state governments for contactless payments

Paytm is having talks with over 10 state governments to make a provision where contactless food ordering and payments can be possible across restaurants, coffee shops, take away establishments to ensure social distancing and promote safe dining. The company already has 'Scan to Order' contactless QR code-based solution at eateries, it now hopes the authorities give it an extra boost.

This will give a push to not just Paytm but other digital service providers as well. 'Scan to Order' will help in maintaining social distancing and promotes safe dining and hygienic food ordering experience.

This food ordering experience supports each of the payment methods including Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, net-banking, and cards, as well as offers, live order updates on the Paytm app.

Paytm is offering 'Scan to Order' QR Code as a white label product to restaurants and food establishments so that they can use their logo, brand colour on the QR card, and it can be merged into their own brand pamphlets, hoardings, and signboards.

The company is all set to launch Paytm 'Scan to Order' at 1 lakh plus outlets in the first phase of the rollout.

Nikhil Saigal, Vice President Paytm said, "We welcome the new MHA guidelines to open malls, restaurants in non-contaminated zones. We strongly believe that our contactless food ordering solution would not only help establishments get back to business but also save lives as the core idea of this innovative product is based on maintaining social distancing and dining out the smarter safer way. Over the next few days, we will urge all state governments to make contactless food ordering at all commercial establishments across the country."