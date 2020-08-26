Paytm in expansion mode, to hire over 1,000 in various roles

Setting the stage for a major expansion amid the pandemic, leading digital payments service Paytm on Wednesday said it is in the process of hiring over 1,000 engineers, data scientists, financial analysts among other positions for tech and non-tech roles.

Paytm in April announced to hire over 500 people for multiple roles, aside from continued hiring in product and technology and the current move is to ramp up recruitments for expanding its financial and wealth management services.

Other than tech and non-tech hires to fill positions across its operations in New Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai and Bengaluru, Paytm said it is also bringing in over 50 senior-level executives in Vice President and above roles to bolster its leadership.

"We are building India's largest consumer internet and financial technology platform that requires more talent," Narender Yadav, Vice President Paytm, said in a statement.

"This year, we are aiming to add additional 1,000 colleagues to our different business verticals to build and scale the innovative products for the masses."

Paytm said it continued with interviews as well as inductions of new joinees even during the lockdown.

From April 2019 to date, the company said that while around 20 senior executives exited Paytm, over 140 have been hired for leadership roles in vice-president and above positions.

The company recently also announced the setting up of its largest campus in Noida, Uttar Pradesh to accommodate its growing team.

The 5,000-seater office is spread across 5.5 lakh square feet of space comprising 21 floors.

In April, Paytm announced to offer Rs 250 crore in ESOPs to high-performing employees and new hires this year.

