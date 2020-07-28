PayTm founder just revealed how much Income Tax Returns Paytm Mall receives; PS - It's in crores

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma confused and startled many on Twitter after posting a screenshot and revealing how much income tax returns Paytm Mall received in the last year. In his post, he also lauded the Finance Ministry and the Income Tax department for their efforts.
"This is absolutely correct direction our country is going, for refunds of tax returns filed ! Congratulations @IncomeTaxIndia and @FinMinIndia for continuous tax reforms," Sharma tweeted, sharing a chat screenshot. The screenshot names two people, Vikas Garg and Vivek Mathur.
Incidentally, the Paytm Deputy CFO is named Vikas Garg.
And while the picture showed the amounts and personal details blackened out, this was done in such a way that many noted that every detail was still visible. As one concerned netizen put it, "I have a joke on privacy, but it got leaked".
Sharma however was not concerned. As many voiced their privacy concerns, he took to Twitter stating that he had "figured" that every number was indeed visible. "Anyways, an indian company’s all numbers are available to public on RoC website. Appreciate, calls and messages by well wishers. The key message is that, India is marching forward and cutting red tape," he wrote.
Following the post, the internet has raised a lot of questions, and while Sharma responded to one of them - albeit in a way that did not alleviate everyone's concerns - many on Twitter remain baffled.
For one thing, the amounts mentioned in the article have raised eyebrows. According to the shared image, the IT refund for FY 2018-19 for Paytm mall had been credited. And according to the post, the total refund amount is more than 27.45 crores.
Others were baffled by the statement ""My God!! This government really works!! This is great!!" at the bottom of the screenshot. This message appears to be from Mathur.
As one Twitter user put it, "Been filing for years now, and I’ve always received refunds owed to me by the ruling government. Was it not the case with you, sir?"
Take a look at some of the other comments and reactions:
