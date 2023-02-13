Paytm ends share buyback almost 2 months after commencement

Through an exchange filing, e-payment giant Paytm has announced that it has completed its share buyback initiated in December 2022. For the buybacks, the company spent Rs.849,83,39,982 for purchasing 1,55,66,746 of its own shares.

With this announcement, Paytm has closed its buyback bid before the completion of six months from the date of announcement. The number of shares bought back represent 99.98 per cent of the maximum buyback volume.

