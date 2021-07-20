Paytm disburses 1.4 mln loans in Jan-Mar 2021, 53 times higher on-year

Digital payments and financial services firm Paytm disbursed 1.4 million loans, 53 times higher year-on-year, during January-March 2021, according to the company's draft IPO document.

The company had disbursed 26,000 loans in the same period a year ago.

Last week, Paytm filed a draft paper with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a Rs 16,600-crore initial public offering.

In the third quarter of 2019-20, the company disbursed 13,000 loans. In the fourth quarter of FY20, it disbursed 26,000 loans, 23,000 in the first quarter of FY21, and then saw a jump to 3,49,000 in the second quarter FY21, 8,81,000 in the third quarter FY21 and closed the fourth quarter FY21 with 1.38 million loans, according to the draft paper.

According to experts, the lending business of Paytm is expected to be one of the key growth drivers.