Paytm buys back 9 lakh of its shares for Rs 548.25 each

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
According to a regulatory filing, payment wallet provider Paytm has bought back 9,00,000 of its shares for Rs 548.25 a unit.

With this the number of shares bought back by Paytm has reached 1,11,98,646.

