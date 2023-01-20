Paytm buys back 9 lakh of its shares for Rs 548.25 each

According to a regulatory filing, payment wallet provider Paytm has bought back 9,00,000 of its shares for Rs 548.25 a unit.

With this the number of shares bought back by Paytm has reached 1,11,98,646.

