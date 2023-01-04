e-Paper Get App
Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Paytm buys back 5.45 lakh shares for Rs 541.07 each | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Online payment platform Paytm on Wednesday announced that it has bought back 5,45,000 shares for Rs 541.07 per unit, through an exchange filing.

This is the eight buyback for Paytm, which brings the total number of shares bought back to 23,60,000.

The last buyback from Paytm was on January 3, 2023, when it bought 2 lakh shares for Rs 534.8338 each.

The company last month released the Paytm 2022 Recap, in which it mentioned that it had prevented over 161 crore ATM visits.

On Wednesday, the shares of One 97 Communications closed at Rs 539.80, up by 0.81 per cent.

