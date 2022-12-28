e-Paper Get App
Paytm buys back 4.75 lakh of its shares for Rs 532.02 each

This is the third buyback for Paytm after Monday, which takes the total number of shares bought back to 11,30,000.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
Paytm buys back 4.75 lakh of its shares for Rs 532.02 each | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Online payment platform Paytm on Wednesday announced that it has bought back 4,75,000 shares for Rs 532.0107 per unit.

This is the third buyback for Paytm after Monday, which brings the total number of shares bought back to 11,30,000.

Read Also
Paytm prevented 161 cr ATM visits, helped single user book 358 flights in 2022
article-image

The company released the Paytm 2022 Recap, in which it mentioned that it had prevented over 161 crore ATM visits. The digital payment app has also reached 106 cities across 20 states with Katpadi in Tamil Nadu clocking almost seven fold rise in this year.

