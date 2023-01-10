Paytm buys back 4,33,000 equity shares for Rs 565.85 each

Paytm on Tuesday announced that it had bought back 4,33,000 shares on the NSE for Rs 565.85 each, through an exchange filing.
Till today the company has bought back a total of 46,12,646 shares from the open market.
On Monday the company bought back 4,95,000 of its shares of Rs 566.97 each.
On Tuesday, the shares of Paytm closed at Rs 574.55, up by 1.89 per cent.
