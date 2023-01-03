e-Paper Get App
Paytm buys back 2 lakh shares for Rs 534.84 each

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Paytm buys back 2 lakh shares for Rs 534.84 each | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Online payment platform Paytm on Tuesday announced that it has bought back 2,00,000 shares for Rs 534.8338 per unit, through an exchange filing.

This is the seventh buyback for Paytm, which brings the total number of shares bought back to 18,15,000.

The last buyback from Paytm was on January 2, 2023, when it bought 1.25 lakh shares for Rs 531.11 each.

The company last month released the Paytm 2022 Recap, in which it mentioned that it had prevented over 161 crore ATM visits.

On Tuesday, the shares of One 97 Communications closed at Rs 535.20, up by 0.58 per cent.

