e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPaytm buys back 1.85 lakh of its shares for Rs 527.50 each

Paytm buys back 1.85 lakh of its shares for Rs 527.50 each

This is the fourth buyback for Paytm after Monday, which brings the total number of shares bought back to 13,15,000.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Paytm buys back 4.75 lakh of its shares for Rs 532.02 each | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Online payment platform Paytm on Thursday announced that it has bought back 1,85,000 shares for Rs 527.4946 per unit.

This is the fourth buyback for Paytm after Monday, which brings the total number of shares bought back to 13,15,000.

Read Also
Paytm buys back 4.75 lakh of its shares for Rs 532.02 each
article-image

The last buy back from Paytm was on Wednesday, when it bough 4.75 lakh shares for Rs 532.02 each.

The company released the Paytm 2022 Recap, in which it mentioned that it had prevented over 161 crore ATM visits. The digital payment app has also reached 106 cities across 20 states, with Katpadi in Tamil Nadu clocking an almost seven fold rise this year.

RECENT STORIES

Radhika Merchant: Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani's bride-to-be

Radhika Merchant: Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani's bride-to-be

India can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Family Day Function 2022

India can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Family Day Function 2022

ICICI-Videocon fraud case: Kochhars, Dhoot remanded in judicial custody till Jan 10

ICICI-Videocon fraud case: Kochhars, Dhoot remanded in judicial custody till Jan 10

Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: How Indian drugs linked to tragedies can ruin Indian pharma’s...

Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: How Indian drugs linked to tragedies can ruin Indian pharma’s...

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail, to acquire 51% stake in LOTUS Chocolates

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail, to acquire 51% stake in LOTUS Chocolates