Paytm buyback of equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Paytm of One 97 Communications Limited Buy Back disclosed the report of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 each acquired from the open market through stock exchange mechanisms (buy-back), in an exchange filing by the company.

The report stated as per the buyback on December 22,2022 as nil.

The disclosure is under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "Buy-back Regulations")