Paytm appoints Anuj Mittal for investor relations

One 97 Communications Limited that owns the brand Paytm has appointed Anuj Mittal as Vice President, Investor Relations as part of the company's continued commitment to building a strong team with demonstrated leadership skills in the financial sector.

Mittal would be reporting directly to Paytm President and Group CFO Madhur Deora. Some of his areas of expertise are Investor Relations, Strategy, Mergers & Acquisitions, Financial Risk Management, Credit underwriting, and Treasury sales. In his new role, Mittal is expected to lead the company's IR strategy.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:11 PM IST