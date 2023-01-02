e-Paper Get App
This is the sixth buyback for Paytm, which brings the total number of shares bought back to 16,15,000.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Paytm announces buyback 1.25 lakh shares for Rs 531.11 | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Online payment platform Paytm on Monday announced that it has bought back 1,25,000 shares for Rs 531.1058 per unit, through an exchange filing.

The last buyback from Paytm was on December 30, 2022, when it bought 1.75 lakh shares for Rs 534 each.

The company released the Paytm 2022 Recap, in which it mentioned that it had prevented over 161 crore ATM visits. The digital payment app has also reached 106 cities across 20 states, with Katpadi in Tamil Nadu clocking an almost seven fold rise this year.

On Monday, the shares of One 97 Communications closed at Rs 532.35, up by 0.25 per cent.

