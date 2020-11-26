Paytm announces 0% fee on wallet payments for merchants

India's leading digital payments and technology platform, Paytm, has announced that merchants can now receive unlimited payments through Paytm Wallet at 0% fee, along with UPI and Rupay Cards. The move will benefit more than 17 million merchants who will enjoy a 0% fee on all their digital payments with direct settlement in their bank accounts.

This revolutionary move by Paytm will provide merchants with a single point of reconciliation for all their payments. Merchants will no longer require multiple QRs at their counters. All they need is Paytm ‘All-In-One QR’ to accept payments from Paytm wallet, Paytm UPI, or any other UPI app.

In recent months, Paytm has invested heavily in driving financial inclusion for merchants across India. The move will be a big boost for SMEs, Kirana merchants, wholesale traders, retailers and freelancers in the quest to accelerate the growth of digital and mobile payments across the country. The total number of merchants who rely on Paytm for payment services has already crossed the 17 million mark.

Kumar Aditya, Sr. Vice President, Paytm said, “We are empowering our merchant partners across the country to accept wallet payments and get them directly into their bank account without worrying about the charges. The move will help merchants save more with every transaction. Now they can transact without any limits, all through a single QR”