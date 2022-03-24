PayPoint India appoints banking veteran Rajeev Lal as Board of Director

PayPoint India, a last-mile distribution of financial services, has appointed Rajeev Lal, currently President of the company, as their new director on board.

Prior to PayPoint, he was with the State Bank of India (SBI) for over three decades and acquired experience in various fields of the banking industry.

Previously, as the President of PayPoint, he had been instrumental in developing PayPoint's growth strategies and guiding the team to achieve its targets through strategic planning and monitoring.

Ketan Doshi, MD, PayPoint India said, "PayPoint India will benefit immensely with Lal on its board from his vision, expertise, and leadership skills. His professional integrity and personal humility is the role model for our generation. I look forward to his new perspectives and valuable insights as our new board member, adding further value to the company business and consumers" .

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:20 PM IST