PayPal to shut domestic payments business in India - How will it affect you?

From 1st April 2021, well known online payments system Paypal will wind down its domestic payments business in India. According to reports that quotes a statement by the company, it will now focus its attention on "enabling more international sales for Indian businesses".

The company processed $1.4 billion worth of international sales for over 360,000 merchants in India last year and on Thursday reported a strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 with revenue of $6.12 billion. According to an Economic Times report, the company will stop offering Payment Gateway and Aggregator services in India.

How will you be affected?

While the company will no longer offer domestic payment services within India from the beginning of April, global customers will still be able to pay Indian merchants via Paypal.

According to a page on the company's website, PayPal's present services i India include two categories. Export Payment Services which allows you to receive payments from buyers for the export of goods and services outside India will remain unaffected by this decision. However, the second grouping, of Domestic Payment Services, which allows you to receive or make payments for goods or service within India will become unavailable.

PayPal acts as an online payment gateway service provider to facilitate domestic payment services. As such, people in India are presently able to make payments via Paypal for platforms like Swiggy and BookMyShow.com. These domestic transactions will soon be curtailed.

The company does not support the sending or receiving personal payments with PayPal India accounts, and this will remain the case even after April.



