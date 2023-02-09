Payment platform Paytm announces buyback of 21,900 shares for Rs 684.58 each

File

Through an exchange filing, e-payment major Paytm has announced the buyback of 21,900 shares for an average acquisition rate of Rs 684.58 per unit.

This purchase has taken the total number of shares bought back by Paytm to 1,55,66,746.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)