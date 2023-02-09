e-Paper Get App
Payment platform Paytm announces buyback of 21,900 shares for Rs 684.58 each

The total number of shares bought back by Paytm now stands at 1,55,66,746.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 08:09 PM IST
Through an exchange filing, e-payment major Paytm has announced the buyback of 21,900 shares for an average acquisition rate of Rs 684.58 per unit.

Read Also
Infosys conducts buyback of 11,83,500 shares for Rs 1,571.27 each
This purchase has taken the total number of shares bought back by Paytm to 1,55,66,746.

