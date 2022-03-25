Patanjali-backed Ruchi Soya FPO subscribed 37% on Day 2; QIB portion booked 41%

The follow-on public offering of Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd received bids of 1,80,25,539 shares against the offered 4,89,46,260 equity shares, as per the 5:00 pm data available on the BSE website.

On the second day of bidding, the issue was subscribed 37 percent.

The Employee portion was subscribed the most with 3.68 times followed by Qualified institutional buyers with 0.41 times. Retail investors portion was subscribed 0.39 times, while the part set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 0.26 times.

The FPO comprises equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each aggregating to Rs 4300 crore. The issue also includes a reservation of up to 10,000 equity shares for subscription by eligible employees and promoters are offloading equity shares in the range of Rs 615 – 650 each.

SBI Capital Markets Limited, Axis Capital Limited and ICICI Securities Limited are the book running lead manager to the Issue.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 06:11 PM IST