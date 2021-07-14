Passenger vehicle sales rise to 2.31 lakh units in June: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose to 2,31,633 units in June as compared with 1,05,617 units in the same month of 2020 which saw massive Covid-19 related disruptions.

As per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two- wheeler dispatches from the companies to dealers stood at 10,55,777 units last month as against 10,14,827 units in June 2020.

Total three-wheeler sales, however, declined to 9,397 units last month as against 10,300 units in the same period last year.

Total sales across categories rose to 12,96,807 units last month as compared with 11,30,744 units in June 2020, SIAM noted.

In the first quarter of this fiscal year, total passenger vehicle dispatches rose to 6,46,272 units as compared with 1,53,734 units in April-June 2020-21.

Similarly, total two-wheeler wholesales stood at 24,03,591 units in the first quarter as against 12,94,509 units in the same period of last financial year.

Total commercial vehicle sales during April-June this fiscal year stood at 1,05,800 units as against 31,636 units in the same period of 2020-21.

Similarly, three-wheeler sales rose to 24,376 units this fiscal year as compared with 12,760 units in the first quarter of 2020-21.