Passenger traffic at Bengaluru international airport up 18.9% in 2021

Passenger traffic at Bengaluru international airport surged by 18.9 per cent year-on-year to 16.07 million in calendar year 2021 led by a double-digit growth in the domestic passenger volume in the wake of an increased pace of vaccination and easing of travel restrictions by various states post the second wave, among others, according to BIAL..

The Kempegowda International Airport, run by Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), had handled a total of 13.51 million passengers in 2020,

BIAL said that Bengaluru airport welcomed 16.07 million passengers, registering a growth of 18.9 per cent as compared to 13.51 million passengers in CY 2020.

The domestic passenger traffic recorded a double-digit growth at 22 per cent with 2021 passenger volume at 15.2 million against 12.39 million handled during CY 2020, it said.

In 2021, the airport handled 22.5 higher air traffic movements at 153,212 compared to 2020 with both domestic and international movements spiking 23.8 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

