Partha Sinha elected president of The Advertising Club

Partha Sinha, President – Response Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., has been elected to lead the Advertising Club-Advertising, Marketing and Media industry’s apex body. The Managing Committee for the current fiscal, i.e., F.Y. 2021-2022, was announced at its 67th Annual General Meeting held today.

Partha Sinha, President, The Advertising Club said, “It’s an honour to be able to serve as the President of The Advertising Club. We have a very powerful management team this year and we want to do some meaningful engagement with the advertising, media and marketing community. Last 16 months have been really difficult for the fraternity and we would like to ensure that we work closely with everyone to get some of the mojo back. Our primary focus will remain excellence. We will celebrate excellence, train people to create excellence and create forums where people can exchange thoughts and ideas around excellence.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 04:48 PM IST