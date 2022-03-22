Park Place Technologies acquires Reliant Tech; to provide more products, services

Park Place Technologies, global data center and networking optimization firm, has announced it acquired Reliant Technology, a third-party maintenance, support and hardware provider based in Atlanta, Georgia.

The acquisition will provide more products and services to Reliant Technology’s large client base, it said in a press statement.

Reliant Technology, founded in 2007 by Reid Smith-Vaniz, offers third-party maintenance and support for storage, network, and server devices. The business supports all major OEM brands and serves nearly 500 clients in North America, Africa, Europe and Asia.

This is Park Place’s second acquisition of 2022 and 20th since 2016.

“We have taken Reliant Technology as far as we can and realize our customers need an evolved product set and greater resources as they grow,” Smith-Vaniz said. “We’ve built an incredible culture and team at Reliant Technology that I know will align well with Park Place. Park Place offers immense resources, a global team and a robust portfolio of managed services and products to create even more value for our customers and care for our clients.”

Reliant Technology’s hardware inventory will be added to Curvature, Park Place’s new and pre-owned hardware division. Curvature has established its position in the global enterprise IT market as the leader in attainable, reliable and cost-effective hardware solutions, it said.

“Bringing Reliant Technology into our family will allow us to continue its third-party maintenance success while offering a full managed services portfolio to Reliant Technology’s customers,” said Chris Adams, Park Place Technologies President and CEO.

Founded in 1991, Park Place Technologies leverages a global parts supply chain, automation, machine learning and a comprehensive portfolio of services and products to optimize networking and data center Uptime and performance.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 06:18 PM IST