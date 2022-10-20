Paracetamol sales boost Granules India's profit by 80% in Q2 | Granules

Pharmaceutical company Granules India Ltd's consolidated net profit for the September quarter surged 80 per cent to Rs 1.45 billion, boosted by higher sales of the painkiller drug Paracetamol.

The company said that 51 per cent of its revenue came from finished dosages while active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulation intermediates contributed 29 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.

Granules's revenue from operations for the quarter rose 29.5 per cent to Rs 11.51 billion. Sequentially, the net profit rose 13.7 per cent and revenue was up 12.9 per cent.

The company's other income rose from Rs 43.52 million at the same time last year to Rs 47.9 million.

In the July-September quarter, the total expenditure of the company was at Rs 9.65 billion compared with Rs 7.82 billion a year ago. The company's Finance cost has surged over twofold to Rs 132.22 million.

The company's operating margin expanded sharply to 21.11 per cent in this quarter and its tax outgo was at Rs 453.19 million.