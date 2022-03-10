Pappaya LITE signs MoU with Gujarat govt to provide edtech solutions

Pappaya LITE, an edtech startup, has signed MoU with the Government of Gujarat to provide its ERP solutions to all the state-run schools of Gujarat. Pappaya LITE aims to digitally transform all state-run schools in Gujarat reducing dependency on paperwork and long management procedures, it said in a press statement.

The cloud-based enterprise resource planning solution will enable all state-run schools in Gujarat to manage their administration through various academic and non-academics modules.

The single login access to multiple modules of the state’s government schools’ website will include user access for officials in different departments of education. There are nine different user-based access controls like administration, admissions, canteen, etc. to back the school management system with a 360-degree administrative structure. This state-of-the-art solution will enable schools to work more efficiently, perform better with transparency, seamlessly handle large amounts of data, and use unlimited storage through Pappaya LITE’s cloud services with absolute data security, it said.

The Gujarat government will be coming forward with their support in the hierarchy of user creation along with state-run schools in various districts and zones. Teachers and students will be able to stay connected with the latest updated curriculum. Parents will also be able to monitor their ward’s performance with a separate user portal available in the ERP, the statement said.

Commenting on this collaboration, Dominic Prabhu, Founder, Pappaya LITE, “We are glad to announce this collaboration with the Gujarat state government, this is a step towards improving the academic performance of state-run schools.'

"Pappaya LITE’s ERP opens various avenues for digital teaching such as Online classes, E-learning & Online exams. This system will ease school management ensuring uniformity, complete data security and making the future of students brighter at the same time. We are looking forward to strong alliances, both domestically and globally,” it added.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 06:10 PM IST