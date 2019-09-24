Panic spreads among depositors and investors as RBI slaps 6-month sanctions on PMC Bank

Mumbai: Dealing a pre-festival season bolt to lakhs of unsuspecting customers, the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday barred the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank Ltd from carrying out a majority of its routine business transactions for a six-month period.

The move sent panic waves among the depositors, investors and the city's banking and business circles of the PMC Bank which ranks among the top 10 cooperative banks in the country. In a terse communique issued late on Monday, RBI Chief General Manager Yogesh Dayal said as per the apex bank's directions, depositors cannot withdraw more than Rs 1,000 from their savings/current/other deposit accounts, leading to huge chaos outside the PMC branches in Mumbai and other parts of India.

Described as a multi-state cooperative banking entity founded in 1984 from a small room in Mumbai, the PMC Bank has grown to 137 branches - in Maharashtra (103), Delhi (6), Karnataka (15), Goa (6), Gujarat (5), and Madhya Pradesh (2). As per the RBI sanctions, the PMC Bank is debarred for six months from granting, renewing any loans and advances, make any investments, incur any liability, including borrowal of funds or accept fresh deposits, etc, without the prior written approval from RBI.

The RBI has also restricted it from disbursing, agreeing to disburse any payment, whether in discharge of its liabilities and obligations or otherwise, enter into any compromise or arrangements and sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of its properties or assets except as notified in the RBI notification of Monday.

Confusion reigned supreme outside many of the PMC Bank branches in Mumbai, Thane and other cities as depositors - mostly MSMEs and ordinary families - made a beeline to get their monies back, but were not allowed. "We are completely ruined. We have no money at home for even basic needs. They should allow us to withdraw more or close down our accounts," a weeping woman customer told mediapersons outside the branch in Bhandup.