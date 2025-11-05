Pakistan In Deep Crisis, Could One-Third Of Its Youth Remain Jobless Amid Economic Turmoil & Social Upheaval?

Pakistan In Deep Crisis, Is One-Third Of Its Youth Left Jobless? |

New Delhi: Pakistan’s jobs crisis isn’t just a statistic—it’s real, it’s massive, and it’s getting worse. Fresh numbers from the country’s first digital census paint a pretty stark picture: about 18.7 million people are out of work out of a population of 241.5 million. That’s a 7.8 percent unemployment rate on the surface, but dig deeper and it’s clear the trouble runs much deeper, especially for young people.

Let’s talk about youth unemployment—honestly, it’s a disaster hiding in plain sight. Of the 171.7 million people who could be working, 11 percent can’t find jobs. For young Pakistanis aged 15 to 35, the outlook is even bleaker—a third are unemployed. A lot of them land in the NEET category (not in education, employment, or training). Some have just given up looking for work altogether. Others are stuck in informal jobs that pay little or nothing, or trapped in family businesses that barely keep them afloat.

Then there’s the gender gap. Women’s participation in the workforce is among the lowest anywhere around, which means half the country’s talent sits on the sidelines. The education system isn’t helping, either. It churns out graduates who just don’t have the skills employers want. Vocational training? Pretty limited. And when educated young people all chase after the same few government jobs, the whole system jams up even more.

By 2025, official unemployment crept up to 8 percent. Out of 85 million people in the workforce, 6.8 million couldn’t find jobs. Only about 52 percent of working-age Pakistanis actually have jobs, so almost half are either out of work or stuck in dead-end, low-paying gigs. Inflation, currency meltdowns, and back-to-back floods in 2022 and 2025 have hammered small businesses and wiped out local jobs, pushing millions below the poverty line.

But the fallout isn’t just economic. Young people who can’t find work face poverty, are forced to migrate, or get pulled into crime or extremist groups. In some areas, they’re trafficked—forced into bonded labor, begging, or worse. Coal mines in places like Balochistan have become grim symbols of this neglect, with workers dying in unsafe conditions. And as more young people feel shut out, street crime rises, and some end up radicalized in madrasas or online.

If things don’t change fast, Pakistan risks losing a whole generation to frustration and hopelessness. Fixing youth unemployment isn’t just about creating jobs—it means overhauling education, boosting vocational training, and coming up with real strategies to help young people build a future. The clock’s ticking.