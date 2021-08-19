Paisabazaar.com closes its largest home loan case of Rs. 9.35 crore

Advertisement

Paisabazaar.com, digital consumer credit marketplace, announced today that it has closed its highest online home loan case of Rs 9.35 crore.

The home loan, sourced through the Paisabazaar platform, was disbursed by a leading private bank to a Hyderabad resident. "Paisabazaar enabled me to compare multiple offers and choose the best. Despite the large amount, I had a great and hassle-free experience", said Nitin Aggarwal, an entrepreneur from Hyderabad, who took the high-ticket size home loan.

Paisabazaar said, over the years, it has witnessed a growing affinity, across consumer segments, towards using digital mediums to find the right home loan offer. The Paisabazaar platform receives 10,000 enquiries in a month for Home Loans above Rs. 50 lakh and has closed high-ticket loans in the past as well.

"The high-ticket disbursals are a testimony to both the evolving consumer behaviour and the trust we have gained as the market leader. Buying a home is a crucial life goal for consumers and it's gratifying to be an enabler towards this," said Naveen Kukreja, CEO & Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 03:55 PM IST