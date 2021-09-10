Cosmo Films foray into pet care business with brand ZIGLY; digital-first omnichannel platform

Packaging solution provider Cosmo Films on Friday said it has made a foray into the pet care business with the launch of its platform ZIGLY.

ZIGLY is the country's first tech-enabled integrated pet care platform with an experience centre in New Delhi, Cosmo films said in a statement.

Cosmo Films Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Jaipuria said, "India is the fastest-growing pet care market with home to about 20 million pet dogs and about 19 million other pets." Jaipuria added that the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions have made people adopt more pets, and the numbers are expected to grow with each passing month and year. "We expect to grow and expand in the pet care vertical with the launch of ZIGLY."

ZIGLY will also serve as a training platform for independent caregivers and provide opportunities for pet care specialists to retain a sustainable source of income.

Cosmo Films Chief Executive Officer Pankaj Poddar said, "Our goal is to offer pet parents the widest range of pet care products and services to give them an opportunity to choose from an amazing array of pet care options, ranging from pet food and treats to grooming supplies, health care products and much more." He added that ZIGLY will deliver specialised products and services to help pet families and new pet parents.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 04:42 PM IST