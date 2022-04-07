P2P commerce platform Rozana raises $2.5 mn from 3one4 Capital, others

Startup Rozana on Thursday said it has raised $2.5 million (nearly Rs 20 crore) in a funding round co-led by 3one4 Capital and Europe's IEG-Investment Banking Group.

The funding round also saw participation from angel investors, including Manisha Girotra, Board Member and CEO of Moelis, Prosus (formerly Nasper) and SK Jain, Co-Founder, Sequoia and Westbridge Capital, the company said in a statement.

Rozana is a rural peer-to-peer commerce platform connecting sellers and buyers of products or services.

The funds will primarily be used to strengthen the platform's tech capabilities and further expand its presence in targeted geographies in the country, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, it added.

3one4 Capital Vice-President Nitya Agarwal said, ''We are excited to partner with Rozana in their journey to revolutionise consumption beyond tier 1 in India...Rozana's razor sharp focus to empower micro-entrepreneurs is truly admirable and we believe that the team has the potential to unlock new household spends in an incredibly efficient manner.''

Rozana said its platform enables micro entrepreneurs to give wider, innovative and competitive offerings to their end users. The entrepreneurs use the platform to onboard customers, share latest deals and help them place online orders, making last mile delivery efficient.

In nine months, the company has reached over four lakh households. It is targetting to onboard 30 crore users in the next 2-3 years, the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 05:18 PM IST