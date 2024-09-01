Ozempic Oasis: Anti-Diabetic Drug Produced By Novo Nordisk Could Delay Ageing, Say Researchers

Ageing, although a natural process, is not something that everyone is equally thrilled about. For many, it feels like traversing through a quagmire that is only taking them further into it. And things only get more complicated when the one is ageing while dealing with a devastating, chronic illness like diabetes or obesity.

A Path To Slow Ageing

In a development that could bring about some respite to the many such, new research has shown that Ozempic, known to some as Semaglutide, an injectable drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes and obesity, could also slow down the process of ageing.

Trademarked as Ozempic, the drug is manufactured by Danish multi-billion pharma-behemoth Novo Nordisk. |

Trademarked as Ozempic, the drug is manufactured by Danish multi-billion pharma-behemoth Novo Nordisk.

According to a new data set published in a collection of medical journals, including the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC).

According to researchers associated with the studies, this could bring about a revolutionary change in the way cardiovascular is conducted and this in turn could have far-reaching effects, than initially understood.

In the studies conducted, 17,600 adults aged 45 and over were given either 2.4 mg of semaglutide or a placebo for over three years. Participants were fat or overweight, with cardiovascular disease but no diabetes.

According to reports, the drug "consistently reduced the risk" of adverse cardiovascular outcomes. It also brought about a decline in inflammation in the body.

Drug By The Biggest In Europe

It is to be noted that this drug, as mentioned before, is produced by Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk. Novo Nordisk, for the unknown, is the biggest European company on the list of companies with large market cap.

It is also the second-largest pharma company on the list after US-based Eli Lilly and Company. Novo Nordisk has a mammoth market cap of USD 619.58 billion.

Beyond the details of the company's worth, it also needs to be noted that the drug maker recently invested a whopping USD 4 billion into the making of drugs, including Ozempic.

Some of the side effects of this drug include nausea, an upset stomach, bloating and gas.

Read Also Resourceful Automobile Shares Surge 2.85% On Day 2 After Flat IPO Debut

Novo Nordisk Shares

In addition, the company shares listed on the Danish Exchange jumped, making major gains on Friday, August 30. As the day's trade concluded, Noro Nordisk shares rose by 1.72 per cent or DKK (Danish Krone) 15.90, closing at DKK 938.10 per share.