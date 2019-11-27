OYO's net loss widens to Rs 2,385 crore for FY19

New DELHI: Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Homes net loss widened to Rs 2,384.69 crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, as per a valuation report filed by the company with Registrar of Companies.

The company had posted the net loss of Rs 360.43 crore for the preceding fiscal, the report said. Revenue from operations of the company rose to Rs 6,456.90 crore for the fiscal 2018-19, as against Rs 1,413.02 crore in the previous fiscal, it added.

The financial results are unaudited and have been prepared by the company's valuers and not by its auditors, the company said.

The numbers referred are not yet audited financials. These are based on a valuation report prepared by OYO's valuers and not auditors that includes certain provisional financials for FY 19, an OYO Spokesperson said in a statement.