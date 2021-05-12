OYO to move to 4-day work week, says Ritesh Agarwal

Hospitality firm OYO will be shifting to a 4-day work week, OYO Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said in a tweet on Wednesday, as the company also launched a no questions asked flexible infinite paid leaves initiative.

Agarwal in a tweet noted that COVID-19 continues to test the physical and mental well-being of people. One thing that truly matters is having more time for our loved ones and ourselves. Inspired by startups and large companies alike, we began a few initiatives this week at OYO, he said.

"Starting today we are moving to a 4-day work week but implementing it slightly differently, making Wednesdays off to let OYOpreneurs have a mid-week breather. We also launched a No Questions Asked Flexible Infinite Paid Leaves," he added.

In a series of tweets on the initiative, Agarwal said that employees can take off when they want and they just need to inform their manager about it.

"Take off when you want, no need to log them, just let the manager know, no reasons needed, none asked. We are not going to stress about business impact and deadlines. We know work will not suffer, if anything OYOpreneurs will be more focused, efficient, and productive," he said in another tweet.

Stating that he would also like to unwind, Agarwal said,"I personally plan to wind down today and spend more time with my family, volunteering with the OYO COVID War Room & talking to a few friends and colleagues whose families have been impacted severely in the last few weeks".

As the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "I hope & pray that we all emerge out of this crisis sooner. Until then we must all have each other's back & tide over this crisis together. Stay safe".

OYO Hotels & Homes currently has over 1,00,000 small hotels and homeowners across 800 cities in 80 countries on its platform.