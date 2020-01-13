OYO to lay off over 1,000 people in India

Hospitality firm OYO is planning to let go over 1,000 people in India as part of its restructuring and reorganisation of teams across businesses and functions to trim redundancy.

In an internal mail to the employees of OYO in India and South Asia, the company's founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said that asking some of the colleagues to move to a new career outside of OYO has not been an 'easy decision'.

Though the mail to the employees did not provide the numbers of people that are being laid off, sources in the know of the matter put the number at more than 1,000 and said the reason was 'right-sizing'.

One of the implications of the new strategic objectives for 2020, is that, like the leadership team, OYO will reorganise more teams across businesses and functions, Agarwal said.

The strategic objectives of the company are: sustainable growth, operational and customer excellence, profitability, and training and governance, he added.