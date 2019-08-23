OYO Hotel, Highgate tie-up for first Las Vegas property

New Delhi: Hospitality firm OYO on Friday said it has partnered with hospitality investment and management company Highgate to open first key flagship property -- OYO Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, US. The property will undergo a transformation, which is to be completed by this year.
Highgate will assume the management of the hotel, and Paragon Gaming will continue to operate the casino, the company said in a statement. "With our newest hotel at Las Vegas, we are excited to cater to a completely different audience segment and are certain that this will be the perfect start to OYO's journey in Las Vegas," OYO Hotels & Homes founder & CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.
Earlier in June, OYO had announced plans to invest USD 300 million in the US, he added. "OYO Hotel & Casino offers a tremendous opportunity for Highgate to partner with a visionary company like OYO in one of the world's most dynamic hospitality markets,” Neil Luthra, a principal of Highgate said.
