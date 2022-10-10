Own Business Day 2022: Read to know how to encourage self-start-ups

Representative image |

It is believed that business owners don't just run their businesses; they live them. They bring new opportunities to look at with new services and offers. As businesses are considered to be essential to our economy as they provide jobs and help the community grow, there is a day dedicated to own businesses as the second Tuesday of October every year. This year's own business day will be celebrated on October 11.

History

The first Own Business Day was celebrated on October 11, 2016, with over 20,000 people participating in own business days. The second business day was said to be five times bigger than the first as more than 24 countries participated in it.

How to celebrate Own Business Day

Promoting local venture not only boosts the business but also helps the economy to grow. Along with this, encouraging women to start their own businesses can boost their confidence and also inspire many people to implement their own business ideas.